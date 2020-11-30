Federated Hermes EOS to crack down on diversity laggards

Federated Hermes' EOS stewardship team has promised to get tough on FTSE 100 companies with little to no ethnic diversity on their board of directors.

EOS' UK engagement lead Amy Wilson said now was the time to "advance our expectations" of investee firms' diversity and inclusion strategies, as it prepared to "provide a leading voice on this topic for stakeholders".

In a letter sent to FTSE 100 companies, EOS told corporate bosses it would recommend clients vote against the chair of a board that "does not have at least one director from an ethnic minority background and has no credible plan to rapidly achieve this".

Race against time: Companies must act fast to make workplaces more inclusive for ethnic minority colleagues

It also said clients wold vote against the chair of any UK blue-chip that did not disclose information to the Parker Review report and does not make a firm commitment to do so in future.

The Parker Review recommended FTSE 100 boards should have at least one director from an ethnic minority background by 2021 and FTSE 250 boards by 2024.

EOS said it had communicated its support for the recommendations "for several years", and Wilson said it would get tough on firms that do not meet expectations next year.

The letter also noted the importance of gender diversity, noting recommendations from the Hampton-Alexander review of 33% female representation on FTSE 350 boards by 2020.

EOS said it would consider recommending voting against chairs at companies that fall below this level in 2021, as well as non-FTSE 350 firms with no women on the board.

Further, it will continue to recommend voting against chairs of FTSE 100 companies with an all-male executive committee and will now encompass those with "materially less than 20% female representation in the combined population of the executive committee and its direct reports".

"We support the aspiration that all levels of management and the wider workforce should broadly reflect the diversity of society and believe boards should seek diversity in its broadest sense to support high-quality debate and decision making," Wilson said in the letter.

IW Long Reads: The industry's roadmap to measuring the 'S' in ESG

"Many companies still fall far short of gender equality, while the death of George Floyd in the US has re-energised the anti-racist movement in the US and around the world and renewed concerns about poor representation of ethnic minorities in business, particularly in senior positions.

"In 2021, we will continue to recommend voting against resolutions at companies that we judge to be making insufficient progress on diversity and inclusion."