PIMFA: Treasury and FCA must review FSCS levy to protect sector and consumers

Adviser and investment firm trade association PIMFA has urged the government and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to reform the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) levy to protect consumers and the sector.

PIMFA said that while the FSCS plays a vital role in ensuring customers can confidently save and invest, every individual who has sought compensation through the scheme has suffered a poor outcome.

The trade association argued that policy should be designed to minimise the need for compensation and protect consumers before the harm occurs, rather than allowing it and then relying on the FSCS to provide a safety net.

As part of the reform, PIMFA suggested that the Treasury should review the drivers of FSCS levy costs and what allows firms to transfer risk onto the FSCS, including phoenixing.

It also urged a review of intelligence provisions and for the FSCS to provide an annual assessment of whether the FCA has acted upon it.

For the FCA, it said it should review its supervisory approach against risk assessment of firms adding cost to the FSCS, review the levy construction and consider a risk-based element, as well as how to boost recovery from the original firm or product.

PIMFA chief executive Liz Field said: "PIMFA and our members firms are fully committed to ensuring that consumers are protected via the FSCS.

"However, the current environment allows some firms that simply should not be in business, to transfer their responsibilities to compensate their clients onto the rest of the industry through the practice of phoenixing. Lifeboating is also a key challenge."

She added: "Aside from the direct harm this causes consumers, this tarnishes the financial advice and wealth management sector as a whole and creates an additional financial burden on well-run prudent firms. Firms need to continue to invest in their innovation and this is impacted by the exponential rise in FSCS fees.

