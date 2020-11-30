Pictet AM adds to thematic franchise with new global thematic equities strategy

The new strategy will, among other things, focus on companies specialising on lifelong learning and educational technology

Pictet Asset Management is set to launch Pictet-Human, a new global thematic equities strategy that will sit within its $53bn actively-managed thematic franchise.

The new fund, which is Luxembourg domiciled and UCITS compliant, will seek to capture the growth potential of consumer-focused services that "improve the wellbeing of individuals and communities", Pictet said.

Alice de Lamaze is lead manager for the fund and will be supported by investment manager Marien-Baptiste Pouyat and product specialist Gillian Diesen, who will adopt an active management process for Pictet-Human, constructing a high-conviction portfolio of companies.

The team will have an investment universe of three main segments - learn, care and enjoy - with companies in that universe specialising in supporting lifelong learning, from early education to career development and ed-tech; providing support to families, caregivers, pets and communities; and providing entertainment, travel, eating and cultural experiences.

De Lamaze said: "As humans in the 21st century we can live healthier, longer lives; maintaining our mental and physical wellbeing through learning, caring and enjoying ourselves.

"Services that support us in those goals should provide enduring opportunities for investors due to their recurring, predictable revenue models. Ultimately, they can help us to lead more fulfilling lives."