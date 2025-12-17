Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The year the earth did not stop turning

Stock markets ending on a high

clock • 4 min read

It is 2 April and US President Donald Trump is proudly holding up his table of reciprocal tariffs in the Rose Garden behind the Oval Office. Given the subsequent reaction of global markets, one could be forgiven for thinking the placard read “the end of the world is nigh”.

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Equities

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The year the earth did not stop turning
Equities

Hargreaves Lansdown's Derren Nathan: The year the earth did not stop turning

Stock markets ending on a high

Derren Nathan
clock 17 December 2025 • 4 min read
Rathbones' David Coombs: Pendulum swings back to capital-heavy tech
Equities

Rathbones' David Coombs: Pendulum swings back to capital-heavy tech

Challenge for big tech

David Coombs
clock 11 December 2025 • 4 min read
Hargreaves Lansdown's Kate Marshall: Contrarian opportunity in under-pressure quality
Equities

Hargreaves Lansdown's Kate Marshall: Contrarian opportunity in under-pressure quality

'Potential for a turnaround'

Kate Marshall
clock 10 December 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot