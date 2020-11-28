Retail investors scammed out of £10m as fraud continues to surge

Nearly 1,200 were targeted by fake investment vehicles in the past three months alone, according to the IA

Retail investors have now lost almost £10m to large-scale scams in 2020, with the number of savers targeted by fraudsters impersonating legitimate providers of financial products skyrocketing throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Investment Association (IA) has warned.

Urging retail investors to be "extra vigilant", the IA warned of potential losses owing to scams pushing fake investment products though cloned websites and documentation, which are promoted via fake price comparison websites and adverts on social media and search engines.

The IA said in July that an estimated 300 incidences of organised criminals impersonating legitimate vehicles sold by investment management firms had occurred since late 2019, scamming savers out of about £4m, with the figure boosted significantly since the beginning of lockdown.

Since then, the IA said the total number of reported incidents of these scams has nearly quadrupled from approximately 300 to 11,75 in October, with more than 200 people robbed of £9.4m in total.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a surge in criminal activity targeting savers, as well as investment firms, with almost £1m lost to fraud of this kind between 1 February and 20 March alone, according to Action Fraud.

In August it was revealed that the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was investigating 165 coronavirus-related scams, having called for online tech giants like Google to "bear clear legal responsibility" for the promotion of financial products on their platforms and fraud to be included in the Online Harms legislation.

To ensure the legislative framework for identifying and closing down these investment scams is "robust", the IA confirmed it was working closely with stakeholders to call on the government to bring online investment scams within the scope of the Online Harms Bill.

The IA said that anyone who suspects fraudulent activity should follow the National Crime Agency's "Stop, Challenge, Protect" advice, available on its website.

Chief executive of the IA Chris Cummings added: "In a year clouded in uncertainty, organised criminals have sought opportunity in misfortune by attempting to con investors out of their hard-earned savings.

"The investment management industry is working closely with the police and regulators to stop these scams, and is collaborating with our partners in Government to close them down and prevent them being advertised in the first place.

"Fraud and scams come in many different disguises. That is why, as we approach the festive period, we urge savers and investors to be as vigilant as possible to protect their investments and think very carefully about the risks of fraud when making investment decisions."