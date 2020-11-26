M&G's Rob Marshall to lead new stewardship and sustainability team

M&G has created a new 13-strong stewardship and sustainability team led by head of credit research Rob Marshall.

M&G said the team would help it meet increased client demand for ESG-integrated, sustainable and impact products, and develop the roadmap to meet M&G's commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its investment portfolios by 2050.

The team would also further build M&G's capability in research, policy, evaluation, integration and reporting of environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities across its investment engine in all asset classes.

CIO at M&G Jack Daniels said its clients wanted to know the firm was investing in the right way through "supporting their financial goals by considering how their investments affect and are affected by what is happening in our society and environment".

"For us, the long-term sustainability of our business, our environment and our communities depends on us embedding ESG into everything we do," Daniels added.

"Our new stewardship and sustainability team will play a central role in ensuring ESG is at the heart of how we invest as a leading global asset manager and asset owner."

Marshall, who currently leads M&G's credit research team and its global research equity and credit team, will head up the new team, supported by head of corporate finance and stewardship Rupert Krefting, head of ESG policy and disclosure Annabel Nelson, head of ESG research and integration Michael Posnansky, and head of impact Ben Constable-Maxwell.

"M&G has a long history of investing with care and integrity on behalf of our customers and standing up for their interests," Marshall said.

"We are rising to the unprecedented environmental and societal challenges the world faces by further building our capabilities to invest sustainably and responsibly while continuing to deliver the long-term performance customers want.

"Stepping up our active engagement with investee companies to ensure the right changes are being made, particularly on climate change risks; and continuing to innovate for our customers in the products and reporting we provide."

M&G said the team would lead on its engagement with investee companies to encourage transition to sustainable business models, including implementing a new climate engagement programme focused on companies with high carbon exposure.