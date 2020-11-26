ASI teams up with HFR to launch passive hedge fund trackers

The firm said it would look to raise $500m by May 2021

Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) has teamed up with Hedge Fund Research (HFR) to launch a platform allowing investors to passively track hedge fund benchmarks.

ASI said the platform would allow it to bring products to the market that track the HFRI 500, a fund-weighted index comprising 500 investable hedge funds across a broad range of strategies.

The firm said it would look to raise $500m by May 2021 for a flagship HFRI 500 index tracking strategy, with the vehicle having an investment capacity in excess of $50bn.

ASI said the platform would help the firm make inroads into the $3trn+ hedge fund market, as well as enabling it to bring new investors into the asset class.

Global head of alternative investment strategies at ASI Russell Barlow said the partnership between his firm and HFR would allow it to launch "genuinely innovative, benchmark-tracking products".

Barlow noted that previously, products attempting to track hedge fund benchmarks had been "narrow in scope", and that the "implementation approach resulted in investment outcomes that deviated from the return of the hedge fund industry".

"The funds available on the ASI index tracking platform are able to address these issues by physically owning each underlying fund benchmark constituent at the index weights, helping overcome the historical impediments," Barlow explained.

"The platform not only allows allocators to ‘own' the benchmark but it will also allow them to express strategy, sub-strategy and thematic views in a pure way. By doing so they can avoid the variability in return outcome comes from the idiosyncratic views expressed by a single fund."

ASI and HFR exclusively partnered in 2019, with two products already having launched, including the February 2019 offering of a strategy tracking the HFRI-I liquid alternatives index to European allocators.

In the US, meanwhile, the HFRX Macro/CTA strategy was launched in November 2020, seeded by a commitment from a large institutional client.

ASI said the platform will allow access to HFR's investable index family, with around 30 underlying investable hedge fund strategy, sub-strategy and thematic indices giving investors the opportunity to choose those most suited to their needs.

Joseph Nicholas, founder and chairman of HFR, said the launch was a "landmark advancement for the hedge fund industry".

"For the first time investors can access HFRI Benchmarks through a family of index trackers," he continued.

"The flagship HFRI 500 index is a global, equal-weighted benchmark comprised of the largest hedge funds that report to the HFR Database which are open to new investment and offer quarterly liquidity or better.

"It offers clients a benchmark that's more representative of the hedge fund industry return while also allowing tracking products to deliver the return of the index as a gateway to investing in a broad, diversified set of hedge fund strategies from some of the most prominent managers in the world."