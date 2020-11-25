Chancellor warns of 'economic emergency' in Spending Review as borrowing hits £394bn

Sunak said that the UK's economic output is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until Q4 2022. Photo: HM Treasury/Flickr CC BY-NC-ND 2.0

Rishi Sunak has warned that the UK's "economic emergency has only just begun", as he revealed that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecast the economy will contract this year by 11.3% - the largest fall in output for more than 300 years.

In his Spending Review for 2021-22, the Chancellor of the Exchequer announced that the UK is forecast to borrow £394bn - accounting for 19% of GDP, which is the highest recorded level of borrowing in peacetime history.

But he added: "The cost of inaction would have been far higher."

He revealed that the deficit will fall to £164bn next year and to £105bn in 2022-23.

Market Movers Blog: Sunak to pledge £4.3bn to tackle joblessness

Sunak said that the UK's economic output is not expected to return to pre-crisis levels until Q4 2022, and added that the "economic damage is likely to be lasting".

This means that by 2025 the economy will be 3% smaller than expected in this year's March Budget.

Sunak's Spending Review begun by saying that the "immediate priority is to protect people's lives and livelihoods" and that the government is providing £280bn in response to the pandemic, with a further £55bn set aside for public services next year.

He announced that the OBR expects unemployment to rise to a 7.5% peak - or 2.6 million people - in the second quarter of next year.

The Chancellor added that the OBR has now stated that the UK Government's economic response "has protected jobs" and had "helped businesses stay afloat".

The chancellor's Spending Review also delivered a widely publicised public sector pay freeze.

Sunak said that "coronavirus has deepened the disparity between public and private sector wages" and that he could not justify a pay increase for all public sector workers.

He said the Government will provide a pay rise to over one million nurses and doctors, while pay rises in the rest of the public sector will be "paused" next year.

In addition, the Chancellor also unveiled a new National Infrastructure Strategy, with the establishment of a new UK Infrastructure Bank headquartered in the North of England.

As part of this strategy, the government will deliver record investment plans in infrastructure, with £100bn of capital spending next year, which he called the "highest sustained levels of public investment in more than 40 years".

He also announced a "levelling up fund worth £4bn", with the idea that any local area will be able to bid directly to fund local projects.