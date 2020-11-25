Whitman targets initial £25m fundraise for UK small cap fund

The new fund will be managed by Christopher Pease and Joshua Northrop

Whitman Asset Management has launched its first fund since establishing its private client investment management business, with the firm hoping to raise £25m for the UK small-cap vehicle in its "initial stages".

TB Whitman UK Small Cap Growth, which will see its offer period close from 8 December and has already raised £15m, targets long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of between 30 to 50 stocks with a typical market capitalisation of under £1.6bn.

Capital Economics: FTSE 100 to hit 7,500 in 2021

A UCITS OEIC, management will be led by CIO Christopher Pease, who previously managed funds for Sarasin & Partners and Henderson Investors.

Pease will be supported by co-manager Joshua Northrop, who was previously at small-cap specialist Hargreave Hale.

In stock selection, the management team will focus on four "core qualities"; exceptional management team with meaningful equity ownership; strong and sustainable competitive advantage; and predictable and strong cash generation.

The fund's first factsheet cites CVS and Hotel Chocolat as examples of existing investments.

For a minimum initial investment of £1,000, the fund will cost investors an annual management charge of 1% and 0.75% for the B and C share classes respectively. It is available on the AllFunds, Aegon, AJ Bell and Hargreaves Lansdown platforms.

Whitman Capital rebranded as Whitman Asset Management in October amid the launch of a new private client investment management division led by former Quilter Cheviot investment manager Victoria Stevenson.

CEO of Whitman Araminta Le Flufy said the firm was pleased by "early interest already shown by investors" in the new fund.

She added: "The combination of Christopher's track-record, small initial size of the fund and the established team at Whitman is a powerful combination.

"We believe the timing for this launch is right, with the current valuations of UK smaller companies attractive on a historic basis within an asset class where alpha is easier to find."

Pease said: "The long-term case for investing in smaller companies is stronger than ever. We have identified a lot of extremely well-run and quality businesses.

"Our private client small-cap portfolios have continued to perform well during the Covid crisis: indeed, the crisis has helped throw into sharp relief just how fleet of foot smaller businesses can gain the edge over their larger company competitors."