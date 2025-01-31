FCA to cut red tape around corporate bonds in push for greater retail investor and wealth manager access

The Financial Conduct Authority is "consulting on a single standard for corporate bond prospectuses, covering both large and small (less than £100,000) bond sizes", a change that would reduce financial costs and barriers for companies when raising capital.
Proposed changes from the FCA will aim to make it easier for listed companies to issue corporate bonds that retail investors and wealth managers can purchase, in another attempt by the regulator to democratise access to a broader range of assets. The proposals would also "give investors the information they need to make an informed decision", the watchdog said. FCA softens enforcement approach following backlash "More flexible and cheaper capital raising should help UK-listed companies to grow," the FCA added, with the hope that by offering bonds in smaller sizes, it would improv...
