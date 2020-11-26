Revealed: Winners of Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020 - relive the full ceremony now
Relaunched awards honouring best ESG achievements
Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the newly relaunched Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards, in association with BMO Global Asset Management.
The winners, see below, were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on 26 November.
These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research and ratings teams and service providers who now have a key part to play as sustainable and ESG investing moves firmly into the mainstream.
All entrants for the awards had to fill out a lengthy questionnaires for the judges providing detailed information and clear examples to demonstrate excellence in their approach to sustainable and ESG investing and the impact they are having. Our experienced judging panel then chose their winners after some heated debates on our judging day earlier this year.
Building on the proud 13-year history of these awards, Investment Week introduced a number of new categories and extended our judging panel this year to better reflect the huge growth in this area of the market and the main interests of our readers. You can find more information on the awards and the judging panel here.
New categories introduced
This year, we bolstered the number of fund categories included in the awards with the introduction of Best Sustainable and ESG Equity, Bond, Multi-Asset and Alternatives categories.
To reflect a high level of interest in the environmental and climate change theme in 2020 and beyond, there was also a new category for Best Environmental/Climate Change fund.
We also introduced an award for Best Group for ESG Integration to reflect increased activity and interest in this area at a time of transition for many asset managers.
In addition, we wanted to highlight groups that are contributing to the evolution of this sector and setting the agenda for the coming years as well as reward innovation in the space.
As a result, we welcomed entries for the Best Newcomer, Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative and Best Thought Leadership Paper categories.
Finally, a number of groups competed for the accolade of Sustainable and ESG Fund Management Group of the Year in a closely-fought category.
The winner was Impax Asset Management, with the judges noting this truly sustainable investment house is a thought leader in the space. In particular, this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group published a statement which is guiding its engagement with investee companies in their response to the crisis, using an approach based on lessons from financial crises over 20 years or more.
Meanwhile, the judges noted there has been clear integration of ESG across all asset classes with a blend of internal and external tools and strong stewardship at company and fund level.
They said the firm has expanded its product range and focus in recent years, while it is also actively planning how it can contribute to this sector in the future.
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
During the awards ceremony we also revealed the winner of the first Outstanding Contribution to the Industry accolade, which was decided by the judging panel.
Our winner was Sue Round (right), deputy chairman of Edentree Investment Management, who the judges wanted to commend for her significant contribution to raising the profile of responsible investing over three decades.
Her Amity UK Fund was one of the first ethical equity funds available to the UK retail market when it was launched in 1988 and she has continued to promote responsible investing through the years, even as a voice in the wilderness when the sector did not enjoy the attention it has today.
The winners in full
Best Thought Leadership Paper
Winner: Aberdeen Standard Investments, Strategic Asset Allocation: ESG's New Frontier
Highly Commended: Triodos Investment Management, Turning the page: A radical agenda for economic transformation
Highly Commended: M&G Investments: Pandemic: The inextricable link between human, animal and ecosystem health and the emergence of communicable disease
Best Sustainable and ESG Research Team
Joint winners: BMO Global Asset Management - Responsible Investment Team and EQ Investors
Best Sustainable & ESG Research & Ratings Provider
Winner: Sustainalytics
Best Newcomer
Winner: Morningstar MPS - ESG Range
Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative
Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management & the CFA Institute: Sustainable Investing Game Show
Best Sustainable & ESG Wealth Manager/DFM Group
Winner: Tribe Impact Capital
Best Group for ESG Integration
Winner: Alquity Investment Management
Best Sustainable and ESG Equity Fund
Winner: BMO Responsible Global Equity fund
Best Sustainable & ESG Multi-Asset Fund
Winner: Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified fund
Most Innovative Launch
Winner: AllianceBernstein Green Managed Volatility Equities fund
Best Sustainable & ESG Bond Fund
Winner: Rathbone Ethical Bond fund
Best Green Bond Fund
Winner: Allianz Green Bond fund
Best Impact Fund
Winner: Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund
Highly Commended: Montanaro Better World fund
Best Sustainable & ESG Alternative Assets Fund
Winner: JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited
Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund
Winner: Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund
Highly Commended: Ninety One Global Environment Fund
Best Sustainable & ESG Index or Service Provider
Winner: Morningstar, Inc.
Best Sustainable & ESG ETF
Winner: BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Circular Economy Leaders UCITS ETF
Sustainable & ESG Fund Management Group of the Year
Winner: Impax Asset Management
Outstanding Contribution to the Industry
Winner: Sue Round, deputy chairman of Edentree Investment Management