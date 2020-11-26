Revealed: Winners of Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards 2020 - relive the full ceremony now

Investment Week is pleased to congratulate the winners of the newly relaunched Sustainable and ESG Investment Awards, in association with BMO Global Asset Management.

The winners, see below, were announced during a virtual awards ceremony on 26 November and you can watch the show again on demand above. You can view the finalists again here.

These awards are intended to honour best-in-class fund providers, research and ratings teams and service providers who now have a key part to play as sustainable and ESG investing moves firmly into the mainstream.

All entrants for the awards had to fill out a lengthy questionnaires for the judges providing detailed information and clear examples to demonstrate excellence in their approach to sustainable and ESG investing and the impact they are having. Our experienced judging panel then chose their winners after some heated debates on our judging day earlier this year.

Building on the proud 13-year history of these awards, Investment Week introduced a number of new categories and extended our judging panel this year to better reflect the huge growth in this area of the market and the main interests of our readers. You can find more information on the awards and the judging panel here.

New categories introduced

This year, we bolstered the number of fund categories included in the awards with the introduction of Best Sustainable and ESG Equity, Bond, Multi-Asset and Alternatives categories.

To reflect a high level of interest in the environmental and climate change theme in 2020 and beyond, there was also a new category for Best Environmental/Climate Change fund.

We also introduced an award for Best Group for ESG Integration to reflect increased activity and interest in this area at a time of transition for many asset managers.

In addition, we wanted to highlight groups that are contributing to the evolution of this sector and setting the agenda for the coming years as well as reward innovation in the space.

As a result, we welcomed entries for the Best Newcomer, Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative and Best Thought Leadership Paper categories.

Finally, a number of groups competed for the accolade of Sustainable and ESG Fund Management Group of the Year in a closely-fought category.

The winner was Impax Asset Management, with the judges noting this truly sustainable investment house is a thought leader in the space. In particular, this year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the group published a statement which is guiding its engagement with investee companies in their response to the crisis, using an approach based on lessons from financial crises over 20 years or more.

Meanwhile, the judges noted there has been clear integration of ESG across all asset classes with a blend of internal and external tools and strong stewardship at company and fund level.

They said the firm has expanded its product range and focus in recent years, while it is also actively planning how it can contribute to this sector in the future.

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

During the awards ceremony we also revealed the winner of the first Outstanding Contribution to the Industry accolade, which was decided by the judging panel.

Our winner was Sue Round (right), deputy chairman of Edentree Investment Management, who the judges wanted to commend for her significant contribution to raising the profile of responsible investing over three decades.

Her Amity UK Fund was one of the first ethical equity funds available to the UK retail market when it was launched in 1988 and she has continued to promote responsible investing through the years, even as a voice in the wilderness when the sector did not enjoy the attention it has today.

The winners in full

Best Thought Leadership Paper

Winner: Aberdeen Standard Investments, Strategic Asset Allocation: ESG's New Frontier

Highly Commended: Triodos Investment Management, Turning the page: A radical agenda for economic transformation

Highly Commended: M&G Investments: Pandemic: The inextricable link between human, animal and ecosystem health and the emergence of communicable disease

Best Sustainable and ESG Research Team

Joint winners: BMO Global Asset Management - Responsible Investment Team and EQ Investors

Best Sustainable & ESG Research & Ratings Provider

Winner: Sustainalytics

Best Newcomer

Winner: Morningstar MPS - ESG Range

Best Sustainable & ESG Education Initiative

Winner: BNP Paribas Asset Management & the CFA Institute: Sustainable Investing Game Show

Best Sustainable & ESG Wealth Manager/DFM Group

Winner: Tribe Impact Capital

Best Group for ESG Integration

Winner: Alquity Investment Management

Best Sustainable and ESG Equity Fund

Winner: BMO Responsible Global Equity fund

Best Sustainable & ESG Multi-Asset Fund

Winner: Jupiter Global Ecology Diversified fund

Most Innovative Launch

Winner: AllianceBernstein Green Managed Volatility Equities fund

Best Sustainable & ESG Bond Fund

Winner: Rathbone Ethical Bond fund

Best Green Bond Fund

Winner: Allianz Green Bond fund

Best Impact Fund

Winner: Baillie Gifford Positive Change fund

Highly Commended: Montanaro Better World fund

Best Sustainable & ESG Alternative Assets Fund

Winner: JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited

Best Environmental/Climate Change Fund

Winner: Pictet-Global Environmental Opportunities Fund

Highly Commended: Ninety One Global Environment Fund

Best Sustainable & ESG Index or Service Provider

Winner: Morningstar, Inc.

Best Sustainable & ESG ETF

Winner: BNP Paribas Easy ECPI Circular Economy Leaders UCITS ETF

Sustainable & ESG Fund Management Group of the Year

Winner: Impax Asset Management

Outstanding Contribution to the Industry

Winner: Sue Round, deputy chairman of Edentree Investment Management