Heartwood Wealth Management rebrands with Handelsbanken name

Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management is the new name for the firm

Heartwood Wealth Management is set to rebrand as Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management, with Heartwood Investment Management to become known as Handelsbanken Asset Management.

The rebrand will see changes to the names of the firm's funds, which will replace the prefix Heartwood with Handelsbanken'

The multi-asset investment and private wealth management firm made the announcement as part of its decision to fully migrate to its parent brand, Handelsbanken, which acquired the firm in 2013.

It said its new name of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management reflects "the complementary nature and close working relationship between Heartwood and Handelsbanken".

Update: Bishop confirmed as permanent Heartwood IM CEO

Heartwood's wealth management business will retain its current name of Handelsbanken Wealth Management.

Graham Turner, who is CEO, subject to regulatory approval, of Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management, said: "Heartwood has been part of Handelsbanken for seven years, and the name change reflects our desire to be a fully integrated business.

"It is a natural step in our evolution and will ultimately enable us to deliver more value to our customers, with a best-in-class wealth and investment management proposition."

The existing Heartwood and Handelsbanken Wealth websites will be replaced by a new website, wealthandasset.handelsbanken.co.uk, which brings together Handelsbanken Wealth & Asset Management's advice and investment capabilities on a single site.