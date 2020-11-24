Stanhope Capital and FWM announce merger

The merger is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021

Stanhope Capital and FWM Holdings, which owns the Forbes Family Trust, LGL Partners and Optima Fund Management, have merged to create a wealth management and advisory firm overseeing $24.2bn in client assets.

In a statement, wealth manager Stanhope Capital said the combined company will have 135 employees in six offices worldwide, with a "greatly enhanced" global investment team with capabilities across asset classes, including listed equities and alternatives such as real estate, private equity and hedge funds.

The merger, which is subject to customary closing conditions, is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2021.

Hedge funds: A new golden age?

A statement confirmed that Stanhope Capital and FWM will operate as a single company once the transaction has closed, "particularly in the area of investment research and strategy", but will retain their respective names under the Stanhope Capital Group umbrella.

Daniel Pinto, who founded Stanhope Capital in 2004 and who will be chairman and CEO of the combined group on closing of the transaction, said it was "a unique opportunity to create a truly global investment firm".

Keith Bloomfield, who will continue as CEO of FWM responsible for running the firm's US businesses, added: "As well as increasing our geographic scope, the merger will further enhance the combined firms' investment capabilities in both public and private markets, with clients benefitting from local access to investment opportunities sourced by dedicated teams based in several of the world's top financial centers."

Bloomfield will join Stanhope Capital's board of directors as vice chairman as well as the group's executive committee.

Jonathan Bell, Stanhope's chief investment officer and a member of the board, will also become vice chairman.

FWM acquired New York-based hedge fund specialist Optima Fund Management in 2019.