BofA tells investors to 'sell the vaccine' as fund managers turn bullish

BofA's comments come in the wake of vaccine breakthroughs by Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech

Fund managers turned more bullish than at any point in 2020 in November, as Bank of America (BofA) warned investors to "sell the vaccine" in the coming weeks and months.

Cash levels within portfolios of global fund managers fell to their lowest level this year at 4.1%, from 4.4% in October, the latest fund manager survey from BofA showed. Cash levels have fallen by 1.8 percentage points in the past seven months, the fastest decline on record.

BofA said the allocation to cash within portfolios was now 10 basis points above the 4% level that would trigger a ‘sell signal'.

As a result, while it expects a rotation towards cyclicals after positive news on a Covid-19 vaccine may continue through Q4, it said investors should look to "sell the vaccine", "as we think we are close to ‘full bull'".

A net 46% of asset allocators said they were overweight stocks, the highest level since January 2018, with an increase in exposure to small caps, emerging markets (EM), value and banks. Indeed, EM is the asset class most believe will outperform in 2021, ahead of the S&P 500, oil and gold. Technology, meanwhile, continues to be seen as the most crowded trade.

Expectations for GDP growth were at a 20-year high, with 91% of respondents believing the global economy would be in better shape in 12 months' time. Elsewhere, managers said they believed November heralded the end of the recession and the start of the early-cycle phase.

Further, 84% said they thought global profits would improve over the course of the next year, the highest reading since March 2002.

A record three-quarters (73%) of investors said they expect a steeper yield curve, higher than in 2008 after the Lehman bankruptcy, 2013 after the Fed's taper tantrum and 2016 after the US election.

Expectations for when a credible Covid-19 vaccine will be announced have been pulled forward to January 2021, from February 2021 previously.