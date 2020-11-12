Investec W&I criticises ACG's GVP proposals as board tells shareholders to vote against them

Proposals for the continuance of Gabelli Value Plus+ (GVP) are "lacking in appeal", Investec Wealth & Investment has said, as the board of the trust urged shareholders to vote against remedies put forward by its largest shareholder Associated Capital Group (ACG).

ACG recently requisitioned a general meeting of GVP shareholders to vote on proposals it believes will persuade fellow investors to back down from their wish to liquidate the company.

The firm, which owns around 28% of the trust's shares, has suggested reinstating an active share buyback programme to repurchase up to 10% of shares per annum, alongside implementing a semi-annual distribution programme equivalent to a 6% yield, and reducing the fee paid to Gabelli Funds to 0.5% of net asset value.

The chair of ACG's independent committee overseeing its investment in GVP Bruce Lisman promised the US asset manager would not vote against liquidation in two years' time if those changes failed to win over investors by its next continuation vote.

However, Investec W&I, the first shareholder to speak out against GVP, rejected the proposals in an open letter to the board, once more criticising ACG for "frustrat[ing] the wishes of a clear majority of shareholders by refusing to countenance a wind-up of the company even after continuation was defeated by a wide margin".

Investec W&I CIO Chris Hills urged the GVP board to continue to endeavour "to ensure that the democratic will of a majority of voters should not be obstructed by a minority position".

"We have looked carefully at the proposals [ACG] set out for shareholders to consider and confirm to you that we find them lacking in appeal and do nothing to persuade us that the persistent underperformance of the manager will be remedied," Hills wrote to chair Peter Dicks.

"Accordingly, we intend to vote against all resolutions at the forthcoming general meeting."

Board recommends voting against ACG proposals

For its part, the GVP board today (12 November) recommended shareholders vote against ACG's proposals at the general meeting.

It said it would be "wholly inappropriate" to commit to an active buy-back programme when a majority of investors wish to exit the trust, noting anyway that the mandate has the ability to repurchase 15% of its share capital.

Meanwhile, as pointed out by analysts, a distribution paid almost entirely from capital was "not an appropriate policy" as it would have negative tax implications for many shareholders.

Further, as the board has already served protective notice on Gabelli Funds as investment manager, it said shareholders should not vote in favour of the fee reduction, though added it would "welcome Gabelli Funds reducing its fee terms for the remainder of its 24-month notice period".

"Following careful consideration of shareholders' views, the current size and operational costs of the company and Takeover Code considerations, the board continues to believe that it would be in the best interests of the company and shareholders as a whole to put forward further proposals for the members' voluntary liquidation of the company," the board concluded.

The board said it "(again) requests that ACG take full account of the wishes of the clear majority of shareholders".

Should ACG block liquidation again, the board said it would effect a substantial capital return to shareholders, likely by way of a tender offer, through a separate ordinary resolution.

In July, two-thirds of GVP shareholders voted against continuation of the trust, leading the board to propose liquidating the company.

At that vote, ACG, a recent spin off from Gabelli Funds' parent company GAMCO Investors, used its large position to block liquidation, with a three-quarters majority needed to vote in favour.

ACG's position has been widely criticised by brokers and fellow shareholders alike, but the US firm said it hoped to win some around.