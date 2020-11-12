Investors on 'high alert' as OTS proposals could triple population subject to CGT

Office for Tax Simplification (OTS) proposals published this week could see the number of UK tax payers subject to capital gains tax (CGT) triple, according to tax experts, who warn investors should be on "high alert" over the controversial plans.

The OTS plans could raise around £14bn for the public purse by cutting exemptions and doubling rates, with the government-run body arguing that the current system can "distort behaviour" as taxpayers look to reduce their bill.

It could see current GTS rates, which are 10% for basic-rate taxpayers and 20% for higher-rate taxpayers, doubled as part of plans to bring rates closer in line with income tax.

Commenting on the proposals, head of international tax at Andersen Miles Dean acknowledged that taxation of capital gains has "become too complicated", but warned that "aligning with income tax is not the answer".

He explained: "The case for lower rates of tax on capital gains is that the asset that produces the gain is more often than not acquired using taxed income.

"To then tax the gain at income tax rates is pernicious given that the capital has been tied up."

Dean said that aligning GCT gains with income will result in "wealthy foreigners shunning the UK, wealthy Brits leaving and the Conservatives signing their own death warrant", adding that the country already has "myriad anti-avoidance rules to prevent income being repackaged as gains - and these provisions work".

While at present heirs only pay CGT on the increase in the value of an asset between when they inherited it and when they sold it, the OTS proposals would see heirs taxed on the increase in the value of the asset since it was originally purchased.

According to calculations from private wealth law firm Boodle Hatfield, if a person inherited a home that was purchased by their parents for £250,000 and had subsequently increased in value to £1m, the heir could be taxed on the entire £750,000 gain if they sold the home.

The firm also predicts that the number of people liable for CGT would triple should the Annual Exemption amount drop to £1,000, as proposed by the OCT.

Partner at Boodle Hatfield Kyra Motley said: "These proposals could be terrible for anyone inheriting a high-value asset like a home from their parents. The CGT bills could be enormous for many of them."

"Under the proposals entrepreneurs would also see their tax liabilities increase dramatically. The Chancellor should think long and hard about the effects on ordinary people before adopting these proposals."

Financial analyst at AJ Bell Laith Khalaf added that investors "should now be on high alert for a tax raid on capital gains".

He explained: "If a coronavirus vaccine starts to alleviate health concerns next year, the government's attention will quickly turn to repairing the huge hole in its budget and CGT looks like it's very much in the crosshairs.

"The Chancellor ordered this review of capital tax and while recommendations are conditional rather than categoric, it seems like change is afoot, possibly in a spring Budget.

"If CGT rates are increased, there could be a fire sale of assets as investors sitting on big gains seek to take advantage of current rates before any deadline for transition. Investors would also likely flock to pensions and ISAs, where gains are not subject to capital gains tax.

"Looking at just how much money the government needs to recoup as a result of coronavirus, CGT is likely to be the thin end of the wedge, because it won't balance the books on its own.

"Pfizer's vaccine has given us a glimpse of life after the pandemic, but along with that hopeful outlook, we should prepare for tax rises too."