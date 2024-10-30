Autumn Budget 24: Chancellor freezes IHT threshold for a further two years

Tax on inherited pensions from 2027

Isabel Baxter
clock • 5 min read

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has extended the £350,000 inheritance tax (IHT) threshold freeze for another two years until 2030.

As part of the £40bn tax raising Budget today (30 October), Reeves has extended the IHT threshold freeze for a further two years from 2028 to 2030. That means the first £325,000 of any estate can be inherited tax-free, rising to £500,000 if the estate includes a residence passed to direct descendants, and £1m when a tax-free allowance is passed to a surviving spouse or civil partner, she announced. Quilter tax and financial planning expert Rachael Griffin said the decision to continue the freeze on the IHT nil rate band (NRB) will pull many more estates into the IHT net. She said: ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

WTW-atomos buy-in heralds private equity and hybrid advice 'direction of travel'

Tavistock makes £2.2m Titan provision amid legal action

More on Inheritance Tax

Inheritance Tax

Investors on 'high alert' as OTS proposals could triple population subject to CGT

Current GTS rates may double in line with income taxation

Mike Sheen
Mike Sheen
clock 12 November 2020 • 3 min read
Inheritance Tax

IHT receipts grow to record £4.9bn in 2016-17

Up 4% year-on-year

Tom Ellis
clock 31 July 2017 • 1 min read
Inheritance Tax

PM's tax planning is 'natural response' to heavy UK regulation, says IHT expert

Media coverage dismissed as a 'storm in a teacup'

Nicola Brittain
Nicola Brittain
clock 11 April 2016 • 2 min read
Trustpilot