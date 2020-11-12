PGIM Investments brings 22 funds to Investment Association universe

US-headquartered fund house PGIM Investments has joined the trade group for the UK asset management sector, the Investment Association.

As a member of the UK industry group, PGIM Investments will see 22 of its specialist UCITS funds admitted to IA sectors for the first time.

The company will now have representation in the Global, Global Bonds and Global Emerging Markets sectors, as well as funds listed in the Flexible Investment, North America, Property, and Global Emerging Market Bond sectors (in both "local currency" and "blended" categories).

PGIM adds head of real estate debt investment research

The strategies which have been included in the IA sectors are managed by PGIM's autonomous divisions: PGIM Fixed Income, Jennison Associates, PGIM Real Estate and QMA.

"We have made significant inroads into the highly competitive UK marketplace in recent years, as our range of specialist fixed income, equity and real estate offerings increasingly appeal to UK intermediaries," said Charlie Wilson, head of European accounts at PGIM Investments.

"The inclusion of our funds in the IA universe is another step forward in boosting the recognition of our suite of UCITS strategies for UK fund selectors."

In a media announcement, the company said it had a long track record of working with trade bodies around the world.

In the UK, the company singled out the PGIM Jennison Global Equity Opportunities fund, managed by Mark Baribeau, Jennison Associates' head of global equity as having been particularly successful with UK fund selectors.

Wilson said: "We look forward to working closely with our IA member peers in the continued development of our industry and to shine the spotlight further on the merits of active management, which has consistently demonstrated its value through the Covid-19 market turbulence."

Kimberly LaPointe, head of PGIM Investments International, said the company has identified Europe, more broadly, as an important region for further expansion.

She added: "The European market remains central to the expansion of our business globally and we have been investing in our operating infrastructure, including enhancing visibility for the PGIM Funds to the cross-border funds industry.

"We continue our commitment to bringing PGIM investment solutions to European clients, with 29 UCITS funds now registered in 18 countries across the continent."