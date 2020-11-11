Ecofin to target 5% yield with $250m US renewables infrastructure trust launch

Ecofin Group is looking to raise $250m for an investment trust investing in US renewables infrastructure assets.

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust (RNEW) will target a net total return of between 7% and 7.5% per annum.

It will initially provide an annual dividend yield of between 2% and 3% for its first full-year, rising thereafter to between 5.25% and 5.75%.

The company will pay a quarterly dividend, with its first interim expected to be declared in July 2021 and paid in August.

It will invest in a diversified portfolio of mixed US renewable energy assets benefiting from supportive government incentives and the availability of fixed longer-term revenue contracts.

Downing to launch renewables and infrastructure trust

Ecofin has identified a seed portfolio worth $61m, consisting of four solar investments with a weighted average PPA term of 18.7 years.

Two of the four assets are currently operating, a third is expected to be operational by the end of 2020, and the fourth is expected to be operational by the end of 2020 or otherwise within the first quarter of 2021.

It expects to have invested all proceeds raised within 12 months of admission to the London Stock Exchange, through having access to its investment manager's active pipeline of investment opportunities.

RNEW will be lead managed by Ecofin's Jerry Polacek, Matthew Ordway and Prashanth Prakash, who have worked within Ecofin's private sustainable infrastructure investments (PSII) team since 2016.

Differentiated strategy

Polacek, who is managing director and group lead of private clean energy and infrastructure at Ecofin, said the group's flagship trust would offer access to high-quality US renewable energy assets with long term fixed revenue contracts, to provide investors with sustainable dividends and competitive total returns.

"RNEW's differentiated strategy focused on the middle market will provide greater opportunities to add value by directly originating mixed solar and wind acquisitions through our US team's proprietary industry network, which has been built over decades," Polacek added.

"The US renewable energy market is one of the best globally, given the US power market's large size with relatively low renewable energy penetration rate and sustained state and federal policy support, expected to create close to a $300bn investment opportunity over the next decade."

Victory Hill to launch global energy infrastructure IT

Chair Patrick O'D Bourke said: "We expect new shareholders to benefit from the skill, track record and depth of experience of the US-based Ecofin team, whose individual members have made their careers investing in and managing renewable energy assets."

Fully aligned with investors

Ecofin said it would be fully aligned with investors and take a 1% stake in the trust at IPO and reinvest 15% of its management fee in ordinary shares once they begin trading.

Further, the trust has secured a cornerstone investor in Capricorn Investment Group. A fund managed by Capricorn has agreed to subscribe for 5% of the ordinary shares at launch.

Ecofin Group said it has $7bn of assets under management, with operations across the US including in Kansas City, St. Louis, New York and Connecticut, as well as in London.

Since the PSII team joined the group, it has delivered a gross annual internal rate of return of 8.1% as at 31 August. The team currently manages investments in 35 solar assets spanning 9 states and territories totalling $125.6m committed investments and $183m committed asset value.

Schroders forges ahead with British Opportunities Trust launch as competitors drop out

The group said the US renewables market was "at an inflection point", with significant growth projected in the power generation mix for renewable energy due to low costs yet low penetration compared to other developed markets.

Investment in renewable energy generation is expected to account for more than 67% of U.S. power capital expenditure over the next decade, representing a $294bn opportunity, Ecofin added.

The US power market is already 12.9 times larger than the UK's and 1.3 times bigger than the EU ex-UK's. Despite this, the solar and wind share of the overall energy market in the U.S. is significantly lower than the UK or EU, leaving ample opportunity for growth.

The prospectus is expected to be published 'in the coming days', with subscriptions open until 9 December and admission to trading expected on 14 December.

It will have the ability to come back to the market for a further 250 million shares via an ordinary placing or a 'C' share issue should demand warrant.