Impax AM secondary placing sees BNPP AM sell 10.5% of issued share capital

BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNPP AM) has sold 13,661,888 ordinary shares in Impax Asset Management Group at a price of 510p per share following an announcement yesterday (10 November) in relation to a proposed placing of ordinary shares.

In a statement about the results of the secondary placing in Impax Asset Management Group, it was confirmed that the placing shares represent approximately 10.5% of the company's issued share capital.

Settlement of the placing is expected to occur on 13 November 2020 and following completion of the placing, BNPP AM will continue to hold 18,258,112 ordinary shares in Impax, representing approximately 14% of the issued share capital of the company.

BNPP AM said it had recently updated the arrangements under which it provides marketing, introduction and other distribution services to Impax, while Impax "has the exclusive delegation for the management of five of BNPP AM's listed equity investment strategies focused on investing in environmental solutions".

In a statement, it said: "As a result of this arrangement, BNPP AM and Impax have reinforced their existing business partnership for a minimum of four years.

"Sustainability is at the core of BNPP AM's strategy and the firm is committed to thematic fund investing, a segment which is growing at a rapid pace."

The placing was conducted through an accelerated bookbuild and BNP Paribas and Peel Hunt acted as joint global co-ordinators and joint bookrunners in relation to the placing, while Impax is not a party to the placing and will not receive any proceeds from the placing.