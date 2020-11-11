LGIM expands thematic offering with Clean Energy ETF

The thematic fund will offer a specialised portfolio of companies spanning the clean energy value chain

Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) has launched a Clean Energy ETF, offering investors exposure to the "innovation and structural opportunities" of alternatives to the traditional fossil-fuel energy sector.

The L&G Clean Energy UCITS ETF is designed to invest in companies aligned with the United Nation Sustainable Development Goal 7, which aims to substantially increase the provision of affordable and clean energy by 2030.

It is available to UK and European intermediary and retail investors on the London Stock Exchange, Deutsche Börse, Borsa Italiana and the Swiss Exchange for a total expense ratio of 0.49%.

The thematic fund will offer a specialised portfolio of companies spanning the clean energy value chain, utilising a "dynamic, actively designed" investment strategy, which employs real-time data from more than 120,000 power-related tenders and contracts globally.

Tracking the Solactive Clean Energy Index NTR, LGIM's ninth thematic ETF will also benefit from GlobalData's proprietary datasets, active research and specialist energy team, which covers the power value-chain from producers, supplier and manufacturers through to global trends.

It will be rebalanced twice a year to maintain diversification and discover new entrants, including component suppliers, wind and solar original equipment manufacturers, and power producers across solar, wind, biopower, hydro, ocean power, and geothermal technologies.

Howie Li, head of ETFs at LGIM, said: "A global consensus on climate change has taken shape in just a few years, as wildfires have devastated entire regions, millions have taken to the streets to demand action, and Covid-19 has underscored the importance of averting looming threats before it is too late.

"In this context, we believe the market for clean energy is poised for secular long-term growth. We are delighted to have created this product to offer investors cost-effective exposure to a unique and diverse basket of stocks that are integral to the world's growing embrace of cleaner energy."

James Crossley, head of UK retail sales at LGIM, added: "Climate change has become a key topic for our UK clients who are asking us to invest in products that have the lowest possible carbon-footprint.

"By bringing our Clean Energy ETF to market, we are able to meet this demand and bolster LGIM's leading ESG product offering.

"This will give investors access to those companies at the forefront of developments within the renewable energy sector, which is key to the energy transition needed to meet the Paris Climate Change agreement targets of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."