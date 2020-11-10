Beaufort Investment hires from Credit Suisse for fund manager role

Beaufort CIO Shane Balkham, who Richard Warne will work alongside in his new role

Beaufort Investment has hired Richard Warne as a fund manager to manage its model portfolios and funds alongside CIO Shane Balkham (pictured) and Cormac Nevin.

In his new role, Beaufort said that Warne will have specific responsibilities for equities, property and real assets manager research.

Warne joins from Credit Suisse, where he was head of discretionary portfolio management for London and the Channel Islands, and was responsible for the flagship third-party mandates.

Derrick Dunne, chief executive of Beaufort, said: "Having known and worked with Richard previously, it gives me great delight to welcome him aboard at this exciting time of growth for our business.

"Achieving our clients' objectives is our number one priority. Richard adds further strength and depth to our skills and experience that will help us achieve this."

Warne added: "Across the industry, Beaufort Investment is known for the strength of its solutions and transparency of its service; I very much look forward to working with its expert team."

Prior to Credit Suisse, where he worked for more than 19 years, he worked at Citibank Global Asset Management.