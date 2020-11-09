Berkshire Hathaway deploys $9bn of cash into buying own stock in Q3

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has bought back around $9bn of its own stock in the third quarter of this year as the veteran investor sought to deploy the firm's mounting cash pile.

In its operating results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2020, the company said this took total purchases in the first nine months of 2020 to $16bn and that there were 1,570,636 Class A equivalent shares outstanding on 30 September 2020.

As a result the amount of assets held in cash fell to $145.7bn, according to Bloomberg, as Berkshire stock rose 20% in the third quarter, exceeding the S&P 500 index's 8.5% gain during the same period.

Berkshire Hathaway lags as cash pile continues to grow

At the start of 2020, Investment Week reported that Berkshire Hathaway suffered its worst performance in a decade relative to the wider US stockmarket as a result of the amount of cash it held, which at the time was equivalent to almost a quarter of its $554.8bn market capitalisation.

The investor has previously been averse to buybacks, according to Bloomberg, which added that the $9bn it had spent buying its own stock in the most recent quarter was more than it had repurchased in any full year in its history.

Berkshire has also made an approximately $6bn investment in Japanese trading houses in the quarter.

Despite this, the firm's operating profit declined 32% as some of its investments were affected by the pandemic.