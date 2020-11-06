Boring Money: Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford enter investor value top ten

Fundsmith and Baillie Gifford have entered Boring Money's top ten ranking for investor value over Q3 2020, while Vanguard maintained its top spot, as it has for the past 12 months.

A survey of more than 1,500 investors found 67% believe Fundsmith offers good value, which places the Terry Smith led house in fifth place out of more than 30 managers, up from its 12-month rolling position of 14th.

Baillie Gifford enjoyed an even greater rise, jumping from its average position of 21st over the past four quarters to tenth, with 65% of investors suggesting the Edinburgh-based fund manager offers good value.

The 'best asset management company around'? Why analysts back Baillie Gifford to extend UK funds industry dominance

According to the research, the duo stood out during market turmoil as active funds "returned to favour with investors", a statement supported by UK investment platforms, which have listed both investment houses in the top ten most bought firms over recent months.

Vanguard maintained its spot at the top of the table, ranked number one for value according to investors this quarter and on a 12-month rolling basis, while Aviva Investors slipped from its year's average of third down to eighth in Q3.

Returns are "by far the most important factor" when investors consider the value of their funds, although consistency of returns also ranks highly, the research said.

However, performance is not the sole element of value for investors, who also point to "service-related factors" as a driver of perceived value, which is reflected in the larger bank and life company brands consistently ranking in the top spots.

Holly Mackay, founder and CEO of Boring Money, said: "If we analyse investor responses, we can clearly see that there are different customer bases at a brand-specific level who value different things.

"Vanguard is almost exclusively a cost story. Fundsmith is largely a performance story. But being a 'one trick pony' is risky. Relying on performance alone is not optimal - Lindsell Train featured in our Top 10 consistently throughout 2019 but has fallen notably over current months.

"There is a significant cohort of investors who value peace of mind, brand strength and clarity of message above a single focus on performance and/or cost. It is clear that value is not a single metric but is firmly in the eye of the beholder."