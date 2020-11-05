M&G appoints head of UK wholesale following Brown's departure

M&G Investments has promoted Alex Matcham to head of UK wholesale, following the departure of Neil Brown to Allianz Global Investors.

Matcham was previously the firm's sales director covering London and the Channel Islands, having originally joined M&G as a sales analyst 12 years ago from Hargreaves Lansdown, where he started his career.

Allianz GI appoints M&G's Brown as UK distribution head

The move comes following the departure of Brown, who left the company after 20 years to take on a role as head of UK distribution at Allianz GI.

On his departure, Brown said in a post on LinkedIn: "M&G is a special company with many talented, lovely and occasionally amusing people at its core. I have been privileged to work with many such people over 20+ years and now count lots of you as friends.

"Thank you all for making work so frequently a pleasure and so rarely a chore. Your recent messages of support and ridiculous generosity in the whip-round has genuinely humbled me."