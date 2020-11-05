FCA bans disgraced 'celebrity adviser' after sexual assault conviction

A former adviser jailed in 2018 for violent and sexual offences has been banned from operating in financial services by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Frank Cochran, who founded Celebrity Financial Planning in 2007, was sent to prison after being convicted of sexual assault, coercive behaviour and harassment.

The Wolverhampton-based firm, which featured in the financial press in the late 2000s, was deauthorised on 11 July last year and is now in administration. Cochran was authorised from January 2006 to April 2018.

Reports from the time state the firm worked with actors, sports people and reality TV stars. It also worked with the Premier League football club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

All the offences took place in 2016. Cochran was handed a seven year term in prison at Stafford Crown Court and given an indefinite restraining order in relation to his victim.

He will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

The judge said there had been a clear "breach of trust" and "abuse of power", the FCA's final notice stated.

Cochran is listed as a "prohibited person" on the FCA register. It stated: "The reason for this action is because he lacks integrity and reputation such that he is not fit and proper to perform any functions in relation to regulated activities carried on by an authorised person, exempt person or exempt professional firm."

This article first appeared on our sister title Professional Adviser