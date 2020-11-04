Rathbones' Smith: 'Economy matters' to US voters in tight election

The closely fought US election result suggests the economy remains a more important issue to voters than Covid-19, according to anecdotal reports coming out of the US Rathbones' Ed Smith said, and that a meaningful sell-off would be a "buying opportunity" for its portfolios.

The head of asset allocation research at Rathbones said: "We thought that it might be different this time, that because of Covid-19 it was a rare election where the economy wasn't the most important issue.

"But anecdotal reports out of Ohio and Florida, where [President] Trump did much better than expected and retained those states, they seem to suggest that the economy matters to voters and they weren't convinced by [Joe] Biden and his move to the left."

He explained that the strength of the economy in the first three years of Trump's presidency had been able to "carry him through" despite one of the biggest quarterly contractions globally in the second quarter of this year due to the impact of the pandemic.

US GDP fell a record 31.4% in the quarter from April to June this year.

"Even though we got this huge economic shock, this year was highly unusual in America because personal incomes went up. The stimulus was so generous that a lot of people who were temporarily laid off ended up earning more than they did when they were employed," Smith said.

Despite his prediction that Covid-19 would remain a more important issue for voters going to the polls, Smith added that he had forecast a tight election and that Rathbones managers would not be adjusting portfolios now.

"We thought the election was going to very tight and we want to continue with some of our more relatively risk-off tilts. So broadly invested but still favouring lower beta quality growth and cyclical companies that have less sensitivity to binary policy decisions that might result in the election going one way or the other," he added.

He said Rathbones has been "bracing" for a bit of extra volatility and had been nervous the US economy was going to enter a bit of a stop/start phase in recovery.

"We would see a meaningful sell-off, however, as a potential buying opportunity."

One issue that could "rattle markets" was if the US has to wait until January or February next year for a stimulus agreement, but he added that there would be an agreement even if Congress remains split.

Smith identified the three key bipartisan issues in the election as drug pricing, infrastructure spending and anti-China trade policies.

He suggested that without a "blue wave" there would be "no major spending on green infrastructure".

Turning to China, Smith said that Biden, if he won the presidency, would be just as tough on China but the difference being he would carry through with any sentiment in a rules-based and international way and suggested he would build a "coalition of willing" with Europe and others.