BlackRock value report reveals fund liquidation, fee cuts and performance reviews

109 of BlackRock's 121 funds have delivered value to investors without any action required

Fund giant BlackRock's first Assessment of Value (AoV) report covering its UK operations has revealed one fund liquidation, fee cuts for two vehicles and "enhanced performance monitoring" established for five underperforming funds.

BlackRock's UK asset manager BlackRock Fund Managers' first AoV, published today (30 October), found that 109 of its 121 funds have delivered value to investors without any action required, while seven funds were found to deliver value but required further improvement measures.

Four funds within its range did not have long enough track records and were therefore excluded from the review.

BLK Emerging Markets Absolute Alpha fund was liquidated as part of BlackRock's standard fund review process in August 2020, just prior to the AoV, as it was found to not be delivering value.

BlackRock said the closure, which clients were informed of in June, was "based on a combination of factors which included performance and low investor interest".

The fund had less than £5m in AUM at the end of July, according to Morningstar, having seen 2020 losses of 25.5%.

All fund managers offering funds in the UK have been publishing their first AoVs since the fourth quarter of last year, following the action taken by the Financial Conduct Authority in the wake of its 2018 Asset Management Market Study.

The process requires asset managers to prepare a report for fund boards, which, with the aid of independent non-executive directors, sign off on the report before a public AoV is produced.

There is no official template for how AoVs should be presented, but the FCA has provided a "non-exhaustive list of elements prescribed for the assessment" of seven criteria: quality of service, performance, management costs, economies of scale, comparable market rates, services and classes of units.

Fee cuts

BlackRock Balanced Growth Portfolio, which has outperformed its IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares over one, three and five years, according to FE fundinfo, will see its annual service charge fall from 15bps to 5bps from 30 November.

The firm said costs associated with the fund were "reviewed, together with the quality of services provided and benefits generated from our economies of scale", and it had concluded that the charges "should receive further consideration as the fund is priced at a premium when compared to an external peer group determined by the IA and to similar BlackRock funds".

Similarly, BlackRock Cash, which has met its investment objectives and delivered a positive return over three and five years, was found to have underperformed its Morningstar peer group "due to its relatively high fees, as opposed to investment-related considerations".

As a result, costs associated with the fund were reviewed, and were found to be "relatively high when compared to both external and internal peers".

From 30 November BlackRock will implement management fee reductions "to bring the fund's expenses more in line with its peer group".

Prior to this, BlackRock has put in place a fee-waiver policy for the fund "that reflects the current low-interest rate environment", by waiving a portion of the management charges "to decrease the chance that the fund's net yield goes below 0%".

During the one-year period through to 30 June this year, this existing fee waiver resulted in savings of approximately £285,000 to unit holders, according to BlackRock.