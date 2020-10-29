HMRC weighs ISA ban on 'new' property fund investments

ISA investors could be banned from making new investments to open-ended property funds as part of the Government's response to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposals to resolve the "liquidity mismatch" at the heart of the vehicles.

In August, the FCA proposed a series of measures designed to prevent frequent suspensions across the open-ended property fund market, including the implementation of a 180-day notice period for consumers redeeming investments.

The proposals are problematic for investors using ISAs, the legislation of which requires account holders to be able to access the funds or transfer them to another ISA within 30 days of making an instruction to their account manager.

As a result, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) revealed on Wednesday (28 October) that the Government is "considering the idea of allowing existing investments in open-ended property funds to remain within the ISA whilst prohibiting the inclusion of 'new' investments in such funds".

HMRC, which has published a consultation paper on its proposals, said the Government recognises that a complete ban on open-ended property funds "could create problems for ISA managers and investors where such property funds are currently held in ISAs".

It is therefore considering whether a more flexible approach "would be viable", whereby existing property funds could be retained within an ISA and receive the tax benefits.

Under the proposals, this would either be restricted by preventing further money being invested in existing property funds within the ISA, or preventing further investments in "any new, different property funds within the ISA".

Consultation on the proposals, which is led by HMRC's Helen Williams, will close on 13 December.

Commenting on the proposals, Oliver Creasey, head of property research at Quilter Cheviot, said "property funds are looking increasingly vulnerable as the sector gets harder to access".

He added: "While we see the HMRC consultation as marginally good news for ISA owners holding property funds as they don't have to sell their existing investments, it is of limited value to them, and does nothing to help new property investors seeking to make use of the tax efficient vehicle.

"Over time, the amount held in property funds within ISAs is liable to fall sharply. Many investors are likely to be put off by the FCA notice period, and even if they are not forced to sell out of the funds, we believe they are likely to choose to do so.

"Issues such as this make us question whether the FCA proposals are appropriate. While we acknowledge the inherent difficulty in providing liquidity in an illiquid asset class, we feel that the best approach is to educate investors about the liquidity risk and recognise that while every effort is always made to service redemption requests, money may not always be immediately available.

"We note in particular that the M&G fund has been closed since early December 2019 for liquidity reasons, demonstrating that even a 180-day notice period may not be enough to fully protect investors."