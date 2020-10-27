SMCR sparks just one enforcement action in nearly five years

SMCR has seen 34 investigations but only one fine since its inception

The Senior Managers & Certification Regime (SMCR) has led to 34 investigations by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and just one successful enforcement action since it came into force in 2016, suggesting the landmark regulation “might not have the right tools for the job”, new research suggests.

With many of the requirements applicable to dual-regulated asset and wealth management sector firms as of December 2019, SMCR introduces new administrative, regulatory and conduct rules that banks and other large financial institutions have been subject to since 2016.

SMCR aims to reduce harm to consumers and strengthen market integrity by making individuals more accountable for their conduct, while encouraging a culture of personal responsibility throughout businesses.

Business disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic forced the FCA earlier this year to delay the introduction of SMCR to solo-regulated firms to 31 March next year.

A freedom of information (FOI) request from financial regulation consultancy Bovill shows the FCA's 34 SMCR investigations have resulted in 11 without action being taken and only successfully enforced a fine on one occasion.

The FCA has posted a notice to impose a financial penalty and prohibition for a second individual, but this decision notice has been referred to the Upper Tribunal.

CEO of Bovill Ben Blackett Ord said: "SMCR was introduced to hold senior individuals in the financial sector to account.

"But four and a half years after it first came into effect, these numbers suggest that the regime might not have the right tools for the job.

"Questions should be asked as to why there are so few investigations and punishments, and whether SMCR is fit for purpose."

Blackett Ord added that Bovill does not believe that the low number of enforcements "is a sign that SMCR has been an effective deterrent for senior managers", given the high proportion of cases closed without action.

He said: "Covid-19 may have played a role in terms of delaying or disrupting any investigations, and the remote working situation also makes monitoring and reporting misconduct much more difficult.

"In time, as it has begun to already, the regulator will find ways to adapt and we may see more enforcements."