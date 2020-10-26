Polar Capital appoints head of sustainability

Polar Capital has appointed Alexander Macdonald as its group head of sustainability as part of the company’s drive to integrate ESG factors into its investment strategy.

Macdonald, also known as 'Zandy', has been promoted from his current role in the company's client services team.

He will lead and co-ordinate Polar Capital's sustainability initiatives at a corporate level and act as a focal point for ESG activity in investment portfolios.

As part of his new role he will also chair a newly formed committee charged with identifying key regulatory and legal initiatives in sustainability and ESG. He is also responsible for co-ordinating this activity across the business.

"The appointment is a vital step in Polar Capital's integration of ESG factors into our investment strategy," said Sandy Black, CIO of Polar Capital.

"Responsible investing is becoming ever more important in the financial industry and we welcome Alexander's expertise and leadership as we develop our infrastructure to meet this demand."