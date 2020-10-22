IA adds Northern Trust AM head of EMEA Dzanis to board

The Investment Association (IA) has added Northern Trust Asset Management's head of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Marie Dzanis to its board of directors.

Dzanis will join the IA's board for a three-year term starting immediately. The EMEA head has been with Northern Trust AM since 2011.

IA CEO Chris Cummings said: "I am really pleased to welcome Marie to our board of directors. During these challenging times, tested and assured leadership is more important than ever.

"Marie will bring a depth of industry experience and dynamic vision to the IA board and I look forward to her insight and leadership."

EdenTree investment chief Robin Hepworth to step down

Dzanis added that she was "delighted to be joining the IA board of industry leaders at this critical moment for the investment management industry".

"Our industry plays a central role in helping people achieve their goals and build sustainable communities. I look forward to getting involved with the Association's work as we face the changes ahead and ensure our industry continues to serve investors," she said.

Before joining Northern Trust AM nine years ago, Dzanis held executive and leadership positions at iShares/BlackRock, J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Smith Barney.