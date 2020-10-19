T. Rowe Price hires global head of diversity and inclusion

T. Rowe Price has announced the hire of former diversity officer at Morgan Stanley Raymone Jackson as the firm’s new global head of diversity and inclusion (D&I).

T. Rowe said Jackson would be responsible for its global D&I strategy, overseeing its current D&I programmes as well as implementing new strategies to help the company improve the attraction, development, and retention of diverse associates.

Jackson will partner closely with T. Rowe Price's management committee, black leadership council, employee-led business resource groups (which engage female, LGBTQ+, Black, Latinx, Asian, and veteran associates, as well as allies), and other key stakeholders to develop focused, actionable, and sustainable programmes.

President and CEO of T. Rowe Price Bill Stromberg said the company had "much further to go" on its "diversity journey" despite having "made real progress over the last decade".

"Raymone's track record of success in attracting, developing, advancing, and retaining diverse talent in the financial services industry will accelerate our progress," Stromberg said.

Jackson added: "I am a passionate believer in the critical role that D&I plays in facilitating a culture of inclusion and belonging, advancing an organization's priorities while meeting the needs of its clients, and positively impacting the lives of others.

"T. Rowe Price is one of the most admired financial firms, and I look forward to working with the Management Committee, other leaders, and the talented professionals on the D&I team to continue the firm's progress."

Jackson will join T. Rowe Price in late October and be based at its corporate headquarters in Baltimore.

Jackson joins from Morgan Stanley, where he worked as national diversity officer for the bank's wealth management business. While there, Jackson developed and executed a comprehensive diversity and inclusion strategy that spanned 600 offices and 20,000 employees, and delivered a year-on-year increase in diverse representation.

Before that, Jackson spent 17 years at Milwaukee-based wealth manager Northwestern Mutual in roles including director of diversity and inclusion and campus development.