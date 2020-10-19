ASI to lift property fund suspensions

Aberdeen Standard Investments has become the latest fund house to lift suspensions on its open-ended property vehicles, which have been gated since March.

Dealing in the £1.6bn AUM Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate and £900m AUM Aberdeen UK Property funds will resume on 16 November, following the lifting of the "material valuation uncertainty" clause by the funds' independent valuers at the end of September.

Since the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors removed its material valuation uncertainty clause on "all UK real estate" on 9 September, some property funds have chosen to reopen while others remain closed.

St James's Place reopened its funds the same day, Columbia Threadneedle reopened on 17 September, Royal London Asset Management reopened on 30 September and altered the dealing arrangements pertaining to its property funds, and Legal & General Investment Management is set to open its on 13 October.

The UK property funds of Kames Capital, Janus Henderson, Aviva and M&G all remain suspended. BMO has reopened its Property Growth and Income fund, although its UK Property fund remains suspended.

Manager of the Standard Life Investments UK Real Estate and Aberdeen UK Property funds George Shaw said: "We recognise that the dealing suspension will have been inconvenient to investors, however, the decision was made to ensure the fair treatment of all clients and customers.

"Despite the market disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic we still consider UK commercial property has a role to play in a diversified portfolio for the longer term investor".