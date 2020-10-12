BMO GAM to bolster Brewin Dolphin engagement efforts

Brewin Dolphin has selected BMO Global Asset Management to boost its engagement efforts for approximately £11.7bn of the wealth manager’s assets under management (AUM).

BMO GAM will partner with the firm via its Responsible Engagement Overlay (REO) corporate engagement and proxy voting service.

The asset manager will engage with Brewin Dolphin's investee companies on ESG issues, as well as sustainability risks and opportunities related to investments.

REO has a 20-year track record and covers £170bn in AUM across a global client base of pension funds, insurers, asset managers, fiduciary managers, charities and family offices.

BMO GAM engaged with 765 companies across 44 countries and voted at 11,131 company meetings in 2019, according to the firm, which has recorded 5,588 company engagements across 87 countries over the last 20 years.

Head of intermediary distribution for the UK and Europe at BMO GAM Rob Thorpe said REO will "provide Brewin Dolphin with considered engagement and voting services across its direct equity holdings, supporting the business in its stewardship and responsible investment activities".

He added: "We have a long-standing relationship with Brewin Dolphin, with many of our funds, including those in our responsible range, forming part of its discretionary fund manager models and advisory panels.

"We are always looking for ways to further add value to clients and are delighted that our relationship has been extended to include this mandate as their engagement partner."

Head of research at Brewin Dolphin Guy Foster said: "As long-term investors it is important to us, and our clients, that investee companies balance the interests of their stakeholders.

"That is what our stewardship approach aims for and we view collaborative engagement as amongst the most powerful tools we have in achieving it. BMO GAM has the expertise and scale to help us drive companies to address the most important issues they face, and we look forward to working with them in the future."