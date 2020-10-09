Santander AM's UK equity team to join Schroders after £1.2bn mandate win

Santander Asset Management's UK equities team led by Graham Ashby will join Schroders after the firm was appointed to manage Santander AM's suite of six UK equity mandates, Investment Week can reveal.

Schroders will take over the running of the mandates, worth £1.2bn, with portfolio managers Ashby and Duncan Green as well as research analyst Ashley Thomas, joining the firm and continuing to manage the assets, which will remain under the Santander AM name.

Schroders said the transfer process had begun and is expected to be complete by the end of October.

The mandates Schroders will run consist of the £774m Santander UK Growth unit trust, the £112m Santander Equity Income unit trust and the £48m Santander Enhanced Income Portfolio, along with three UK equity income sleeves within Santander AM's multi-asset funds.

Schroders' head of equities Rory Bateman said: "We believe there is a strong cultural fit between the investment teams, characterised by a shared commitment to delivering excellent performance and meeting the investment needs of clients.

"We are excited that such talented equity investors will be joining the Schroders group and enhancing our well established UK equities business."

Ashby has been head of UK equities at Santander AM for almost six years, joining in 2015 from Ignis Asset Management, where he had held the same role. He has also acted as non-executive chairman for Chawton Global Investors since April 2019.

Green had worked at Ignis alongside Ashby as investment risk manager. He has been with Santander AM for four years, having joined in 2016 from Standard Life Investments.

Thomas joined Santander AM in October 2018 as senior equity analyst before being appointed as portfolio manager in August 2019. He had previously been equity analyst covering utilities and infrastructure at Millennium Management.