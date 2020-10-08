Incisive Media becomes founding supporter for Brilliant Breakfast campaign to support young women in the UK

Incisive Media is proud to support the nationwide Brilliant Breakfast campaign

Investment Week parent company Incisive Media is delighted to be a founding supporter for the new nationwide Brilliant Breakfast fundraising campaign to help raise money for The Prince's Trust's Women Supporting Women initiative.

We will also be supporting the Brilliant Breakfast campaign as part of the judging day for the Investment Week Women in Investment Awards 2020 on 13 October.

The mission of the campaign is to inspire and invite women from all over the country to get together for breakfast this month to raise money for young women in the UK who need support and help them wake up to a more positive future in very uncertain times.

Young people are among the hardest hit by the impact of Covid-19. In particular, The Prince's Trust research found more than half of young women say their anxiety has increased because of the crisis and finding a job feels impossible.

PwC found that 80% of those who have lost their jobs since the crisis began are women and two-thirds of these are aged 18-34.

In addition, women are also a third more likely to work in a sector that is now shut down than men, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

As part of the Women Supporting Women initiative, supporters are being asked for their help to raise desperately needed funds to support women into education, employment or training.

All supporters have to do is get together for a (most likely virtual) Brilliant Breakfast on 13 October (or any other morning between 12 and 18 October).

Click here for further details about the event and how to donate, and click here for more information about the Women Supporting Women initiative.

How do I organise my brilliant breakfast?

Invite your clients, colleagues, employees and suppliers - as many as you like.

Book it in virtually via Zoom.

Brew the coffee, make the tea, heat some pastries or munch some toast.

Come together to share your stories of inspirational women over a breakfast.

Some supporters are inviting a guest to join as co-host or be interviewed - whoever they think their guests would like to hear from over a breakfast.

Share your Brilliant Breakfast photos and stories on your social channels, using the hashtages #TheBrilliantBreakfast, #ChangeAGirlslife and #WomenSupportingWomen.

And pop your money where your toast and coffee cup was, with a donation to The Prince's Trust.

How your donation can make a difference

£5 could pay for a reading module towards an English qualification for one young woman

£10 could teach one young woman how to manage their money with a day-long budgeting session

£25 could help one isolated young woman travel to a two-week course that will help them gain work experience

£50 could ensure one young woman can travel to work in the month before their first paycheque

£100 could buy the equipment that opens up a lifelong career for one young woman on the margins of society - for example, to become a chef, a hairdresser, a nail technician

£250 could provide one young woman with the freedom to explore their business idea through a 'Will It Work' grant

£500 could unlock one young woman's confidence on a 12-week personal development course which builds practical and emotional skill to take that next step into work, education or training

£1,000 could give five young women struggling to make ends meet during Covid-19 the laptops they need to further their education

£5,000 could rebuild the confidence and inspire seven young women from the margins of society on a life-changing residential week

£10,000 could give 100 young women the equipment that opens up a lifelong career to help them and their families.