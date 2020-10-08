Baillie Gifford adds real estate analyst from ASI to income research team

Baillie Gifford will hire Jon Stewart from Aberdeen Standard Investments (ASI) as a real estate analyst within the firm’s income research team, Investment Week has learned.

Stewart will join Baillie Gifford in early November, having spent five and a half years with ASI as fund manager and securities analyst for its global real estate equities team.

He had co-managed the firm's Aberdeen International Real Estate Equity and Aberdeen Global Premier Properties funds.

Baillie Gifford partner Jan Oliver, who is responsible for the Edinburgh-based asset manager's income strategies, told Investment Week the team was "excited about the experience he will bring to both out multi-asset and multi-asset income strategies".

Oliver said the hire would give the team a dedicated real estate analyst for the first time.

Before joining ASI in 2015, Stewart had worked as a real estate analyst for Liberum Capital for almost 18 months, joining them from Espirito Santo Investment Bank, where he covered the real estate sector in the UK and Europe.

He began his career in the industry at Ignis Investment Management, where he worked his way up to investment manager on its UK equity team covering the tech, telecoms, housebuilders and real estate sectors.