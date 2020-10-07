Guinness AM adds to sales team with Jupiter hire

Rupert Bonsor will be responsible for fund sales to family offices globally at Guinness

Guinness Asset Management has added ex-Jupiter Asset Management sales manager Rupert Bonsor to its sales team.

Bonsor joins Guinness after spending 16 months with Jupiter, leaving after the firm's shake-up of its distribution team following its acquisition of Merian Global Investors.

He will be responsible for fund sales to family offices globally at Guinness, having held a similar role at Jupiter.

Guinness CEO Edward Guinness said Bonsor would "strengthen our sales team and help us improve the servicing of family office investors". "As a longstanding family run business ourselves, we believe in providing high quality products and in having the best people to build our relationships with investors. Rupert fits that mould," he said.

Bonsor added: "Guinness' straightforward approach to investing, good historic fund performance and funds that have been designed to navigate choppy markets are a good fit for family office investors.

"A long-term investment horizon and an active approach to responsible investing means that Guinness is well place to provide solutions that address the diverse needs of family offices."

Before joining Jupiter, Bonsor had spent just over two years at Premier Asset Management as sales executive, having also worked for Crux Asset Management as sales and marketing consultant.

He is the latest of those to have exited Jupiter's sales team on completion of the Merian merger, with David Brown having joined LGT Vestra as business development director earlier this week.

Guinness has over $3bn of group AUM across its fund range.