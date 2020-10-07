Merian Chrysalis exceeds expectations with £95m fundraise

Merian Chrysalis has raised £95m for an equity placing on the London Stock Exchange, almost doubling the fundraising target it set at the end of September.

Last week the trust announced the placing of equity at £1.48 per share in efforts to raise £50m to fund new investments, with the company allowing retail investors the opportunity to invest alongside institutional buyers via primarybid.com.

In an update this morning (7 October) the board said it was "pleased with the strong response to the issue", which will allow managers Richard Watts and Nick Williamson "to use equity funding in executing the investment" in 'brandtech' firm You & Mr Jones, as well as "other pipeline and follow-on investments".

Applications for the 64,189,189 new ordinary shares, which have been issued and allotted conditionally upon admission to the Main Market of London Stock Exchange at a price of 148 pence per share, have been made. Admission is expected to become effective and dealing will begin from 8am on 9 October.

Commenting on the fundraising, Williamson explained that the management team's "medium-term ambition" for the trust is to for "build a company of substantial scale that will use realisations to become self-funding".

Merian Chrysalis has total assets of £462m, according to Association of Investment Companies, and is currently trading at a premium to NAV of 9.6%.

Wiliamson added: "While we expect NAV growth to be a significant contributor to this scaling process, this raise marks another step in this direction. We are confident that the net proceeds, post the You & Mr Jones investment, can be deployed in a timely manner into strong investment ideas."

Watts said: "We are extremely grateful to our investors who have continued to support our efforts to build Merian Chrysalis into a significant crossover investor.

"The proceeds of this raise will primarily be used to fund our recently announced investment in You & Mr Jones, which we believe is a very exciting addition to the portfolio which diversifies our sector exposure."