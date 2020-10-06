Columbia Threadneedle EMD head Tim Jagger passes away

Head emerging market debt at Columbia Threadneedle Tim Jagger passed away suddenly on Friday (2 October).

Jagger had joined the firm's Singapore office in 2017, relocating to London in 2018 when promoted to EMD head. He led the EMD team as well as acting as lead manager for the firm's flagship EMD funds.

In a statement, Columbia Threadneedle said Jagger was a much-valued leader, colleague and investor and will be missed by all his colleagues and friends at Columbia Threadneedle.

"Tim was an outstanding fund manager and leader of our Global Emerging Market Debt team," said the company's EMEA CIO William Davies. "He was much admired and respected by colleagues within his team and across Columbia Threadneedle as a whole.

"He will be remembered by clients and colleagues with much warmth, affection and respect. Tim's sense of humour and caring nature helped him stand out as a natural leader and friend.

"I speak on behalf of the whole of Columbia Threadneedle in expressing our deep and heartfelt sadness at his passing. Tim's family and friends are very much in our prayers at this difficult time."

Jagger's responsibilities have been assumed by senior members of the global EMD team, under the overall leadership of deputy global head of fixed income Gene Tannuzzo.

Meanwhile, head of global rates and currencies Adrian Hilton will become head of EMD on an interim basis. They will also continue to work closely with Ed Al-Hussainy, who leads the company's seven-strong EMD research team.

Hilton, who joined Columbia Threadneedle in 2016, will co-manage the Threadneedle EMD pooled funds alongside current deputy manager Chris Cooke on an interim basis. The firm said the pair had worked closely with Jagger since 2017.