Mirabaud adds senior analysts to investment team

Mirabaud Asset Management has added two senior analysts covering ESG and fixed income, to its investment team.

John Kisenyi joins Mirabaud AM as an ESG-focused investment analyst from impact investing specialist Wellers Impact, while Robin Jenner joins as corporate credit analyst after 12 years at MetLife Investments.

The firm, which is the investment division of Mirabaud Group, said Kisenyi would work alongside portfolio managers Anu Narula and Paul Middleton on its sustainable global equity strategy.

Jenner will link up with Mirabaud AM's fixed income team headed up by Andrew Lake that runs a range of credit-focused strategies.

Head of investments at Mirabaud AM Umberto Boccato said: "Considering the continued uncertainty surrounding markets and the global economy, we remain committed to investing in top talent and further strengthening our high-quality investment propositions.

"After recently adding to our emerging market equity investment team, we are extremely pleased to further boost our global equity and fixed income teams with the hire of John and Robin - who are both experienced specialist analysts."

Before joining Wellers Impact, where he worked as impact investment consultant, Kisenyi had spent a decade as an investment adviser, most recently with Barclays Wealth and Investment Management, where he engaged in various ESG-aligned activities.

Jenner had been head of EMEA leveraged loans credit research at MetLife, having joined from Intermediate Capital Group where he spent eight years as a high-yield analyst.