LGT Vestra hires ex-Jupiter regional sales manager

LGT Vestra has hired former Jupiter Asset Management regional sales manager David Brown as business development director.

The wealth management firm told Investment Week Brown would be responsible for developing its growing relationships with financial advisers and professional intermediaries in Leeds.

Brown was a number of employees to exit Jupiter's distribution team on completion of its acquisition of Merian Global Investors in June.

Tony Allan, LGT Vestra partner and head of business development, said: "David's appointment reflects LGT Vestra's ambition to meet the growing demand from financial advisers looking to outsource their investment proposition for clients.

"I believe David will be a great addition to the team, as we continuously improve the service we offer to the adviser community in Leeds."

Brown spent 14 years with Jupiter, where he had most recently been responsible for discretionary wealth managers, and advisory clients in the North of England, Scotland and the Channel Islands.