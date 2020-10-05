UN Principles for Responsible Investment names 36 firms as 2020 leaders

The United Nations-backed Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) has announced the 36 firms which comprise its Leaders’ Group 2020 from a collective of more than 2,400 signatories.

Firms which feature in this year's Leaders' Group have been selected for demonstrating a "breadth of responsible investment excellence," particularly in this year's theme of climate reporting.

ESG ratings: Present problems and future solutions

According to PRI, the 16 asset owner and 20 investment manager signatories demonstrate a robust governance structure for climate-related issues, examine climate risks and opportunities over different time horizons, integrate climate-related risk into risk management and set both long and short-term targets.

While the split between asset owners and investment managers is relatively even, the proportion of the former group represented is greater than the latter, with 16 asset owners comprising 4% of signatories in that category, while 20 investment managers represent 1% of their investor category.

Companies from European countries comprise the largest regional group in this year's leaders, with 23 of the total 36 coming from the continent, while Oceania adds eight members and North America brings five, while Latin America, Asia and Africa & Middle East are unrepresented this year.

Signatories who joined the PRI in its inaugural year in 2006 comprised over a third of all leaders in this year's cohort, which indicates a "clear trend for longer standing signatories to demonstrate more advanced practices in climate reporting".

FOMO and 'greenwashing': The unsustainable cost of ESG

Firms with larger assets under management (AUM) are also better represented than their smaller counterparts, with nearly 10% of signatories with an AUM greater than $250bn featuring in this year's list. However, while those with a larger AUM are better represented in absolute terms, nearly half of the 36 leaders have an AUM smaller than $50bn.

The full list of firms comprising this year's UN PRI Leaders' Group is below: