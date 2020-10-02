Henderson Eurotrust to switch dividend policy amid dividend cuts

Henderson Eurotrust will look to distribute “substantially all of the dividend income generated” from underlying holdings amid a worsening outlook for dividends due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The £271m company currently seeks to pay a progressive dividend, but chair Nicola Ralston said she had previously noted the pace of dividend growth produced by the fund "was likely to moderate" as the growth companies in which it invests "often choose lower dividend payout ratios in order to invest more cash in profitable growth".

"However, due to the economic and political impact of Covid-19, the anticipated lower payout ratios from the portfolio of companies we choose to hold has coincided with cuts in dividends which were simply not contemplated a year ago," Ralston rued.

"Indeed, the level of revenue after tax may still be lower in four years' time than it was in the year to 31 July 2019."

As a result, Ralston, who noted the importance of dividends to shareholders, said the board had decided to move from targeting a progressive dividend to "a strategic policy of paying out substantially all of the dividend income generated by the company in the financial year".

Investment trusts have the option to hold onto excess dividend payments they receive from investee companies in the good times to supplement potentially lower income received during leaner times. This allows them the option to make up the shortfall by paying dividends out of both revenue and capital reserves.

Ralston explained: "Some commentators take the view that the dividend cuts are optional for investment trusts, due to the power to pay dividends out of capital.

"The board is of the opinion that, for a trust which focuses on delivering a superior total return, rather than on income, such an approach does not make sense and would also impose adverse tax consequences on many of the individual shareholders."

The trust's significant revenue reserves would help to provide a smooth transition, Ralston reasoned, with the trust now aiming to pay out the majority of its reserves over the next three to four years by way of a special dividend to supplement the new policy.

The board declared a final dividend of 17p per share, taking the total payment for the full-year 2020 to 25p, a drop of 19% compared with the 31p paid in FY19.

Numis analyst Priyesh Parmar said that while the decision will disappoint some shareholders, it appears to be "a more sustainable policy for the future… given the make-up of the portfolio and the trust's focus on growth and quality".

He added that shareholders would still benefit from the special dividends over the coming years.

Since Ross took sole charge of Henderson Eurotrust following Tim Stevenson's retirement, the trust has gained 31.3%, compared to its IT Europe sector peers' average gain of 18.7% and its FTSE World Europe ex UK benchmark's 16.4%, according to FE fundinfo.