Robeco hires Lucian Peppelenbos as climate strategist

Lucian Peppelenbos has been hired by Robeco as climate strategist

Robeco has hired Lucian Peppelenbos from APG Asset Management as climate strategist within its SI Center of Expertise team.

Peppelenbos joined the firm in the newly created role today (1 October), having been senior responsible investment and governance specialist at APG.

In the role, Peppelenbos will further develop and enhance Robeco and RobecoSAM's climate change strategy to help ensure it remains a leading practice, the firm said. He will also chair the climate change task force and help establish further steps in lowering the carbon footprint of Robeco's investments, transitioning to a lower carbon economy.

Robeco to ban fossil fuel investments across all of its funds

Head of SI Center of Expertise Carola van Lamoen said Peppelenbos was "a highly respected and well-known professional in the area of sustainable investing".

"With his many years of experience we have found someone that can help further shape our climate strategy, and take our efforts to combat climate change aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement to the next level," van Lamoen added.

Peppelenbos said: "I very much look forward to working with and being part of a team that has decades of experience in sustainable investing.

"Robeco is a global leader in sustainable investing, and I am convinced that this, combined with my background, will lead to further concrete action for Robeco to progress towards a low-carbon economy."

Fundsmith, Comgest and Robeco take top spot in SharingAlpha charts

Peppelenbos had been responsible for ESG integration within APG's investment portfolios and engagement with investee companies with a focus on climate change.

Robeco said its SI Center of Expertise brings together its investment professionals focused on sustainable investing. The centre consists of four pillars: SI Thought Leadership, SI Client Portfolio Management, SI Research, and Active Ownership.