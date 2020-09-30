Woodford investors potentially in limbo for further 12 months

Investors languishing in the gated, and now renamed, Woodford Equity Income fund could be forced to wait a further 12 months to get their money back, following the latest update from the fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions.

At the same time, the latest update revealed investors were having to front costs of £15.5m in fees for BlackRock, Park Hill and law firm Debevoise & Plimpton.

As of 1 September 2020, the fund's remaining assets were £288m but Link has confirmed it is confident of making a fourth distribution after a bulk of remaining assets are liquidated in November.

The fund, which was renamed LF Equity Income last year, is split into two portfolios. Portfolio A, comprising listed securities, was overseen by BlackRock and has since been liquidated.

Meanwhile Portfolio B - containing unlisted and less liquid listed assets - was assigned to specialist broker PJT Park Hill. Following an extensive marketing campaign, an agreement was reached with the Acacia Research Corporation in June to sell up to 19 of the fund's healthcare assets for up to £223.9m.

This resulted in a payment of £183m to investors in August 2020.

Ryan Hughes, head of active portfolios at AJ Bell, said the outlook for investors getting their money back is now highly dependent on the impact of Covid-19 on the market.

"The latest update from Link does little to ease the pain for embattled investors stuck in the Woodford Equity Income fund with the news that the winding up of the fund could still be happening in another 12 months, meaning that more than two years would have passed since the fund originally suspended," said Hughes.

"This is of course dependent on Link being able to offload the remaining £288m that they have confirmed is left in the fund which may be challenging given market conditions are being severely impacted by coronavirus."