Laith Khalaf joins AJ Bell as financial analyst

Laith Khalaf has joined AJ Bell as financial analyst within the investment platform’s communications team on an initial ten-month maternity cover contract.

Khalaf joins AJ Bell a year after leaving Hargreaves Lansdown following an 18-year spell with the Bristol-based firm. He will be responsible for producing analysis and content focused on investments and personal finance topics for AJ Bell's customers and the financial media.

Head of communications at AJ Bell Charlie Musson said Khalaf's "experience and investment knowledge make him an excellent addition to the team".

"He has a proven track record of producing analysis and commentary that can help people understand investing which I am sure is going to be a great help to our customers and the financial press," Musson added.

Hargreaves Lansdown hires BBC journalist Susannah Streeter as senior analyst

Khalaf said: "After a brief career break, the batteries are recharged and I am raring to go. I am really pleased to be joining such a brilliant team at AJ Bell.

"One of the biggest barriers to people saving for their future is perceived complexity, and AJ Bell is at the forefront of providing investors with simple, timely information, while offering them a low cost platform that is easy to use, so they can execute their financial plans without breaking step."

Khalaf had joined Hargreaves straight out of university in 2001, holding a variety of different roles across pensions and investments before focusing on research and analysis in 2007. He was appointed senior analyst in 2014, before announcing he would leave in August 2019.