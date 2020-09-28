Study shows why 60 structured products lost investors money

The 60 structured products that have lost investors money in the past ten years overwhelmingly used an American-style capital protection barrier and were linked to alternative indices such as the European or emerging stockmarkets or commodities baskets, according to structuredproductreview.com data.

The website delved into the reasons investors saw negative returns on some structured products between 2010 and 2019, finding that some had been launched pre-financial crisis, meaning the losses stemmed from that event. Three others were as a result of a mid-term re-structuring by the provider to protect against potential counterparty default.

However, the main linked reasons were due to the products using an American capital protection barrier, rather than a European one.

An American barrier means if the linked index fell below a certain point during the investment period, the capital invested was automatically lost. A European barrier measures the product at the end of the investment, meaning a loss would not have occurred with these particular products had it been used.

Other causes of losses include from products linked to an alternative single index, such as the Euro Stoxx 50 or Nikkei 225 alongside an American barrier; products linked to emerging market or oil indices; or products with share-linked plans or linked to baskets of commodities.

Structuredproductreview.com founder Ian Lowes said he had not been immune to the latter, having included three commodities-linked plans within his firm's ‘Preferred Plan' listing.

Lowes noted the research showed those 60 loss-making products were a small percentage of the 3,895 that matured within the ten-year period. That was "a formidable record for the sector which has performed consistently well and rarely disappointed despite the periods of market volatility over the past decade".

However, Lowes admitted there had been "lessons to be learned along the way", with change having occurred "to make structured products more investor and adviser friendly".

"The current market has moved away from the characteristics highlighted, such as American capital protection barriers and baskets of individual stocks," Lowes explained.

"These days the majority of products have the familiar FTSE 100 as the underlying benchmark and they use European end-of-term capital protection barriers.

"Also, there has been a move to longer duration autocalls, which has repositioned market risk, as their maximum investment term is eight to ten years rather than five to six years previously, which means they are far more likely to deliver a positive outcome for investors."