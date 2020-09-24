Schroders readies £250m raise for trust backing British businesses

Schroders will look to raise £250m for a new investment trust focused on investing in “the future growth of British business".

The Schroder British Opportunities trust will invest in both public and private UK companies, with the firm saying it aims to "support UK employment through the [coronavirus] pandemic and beyond".

The trust, which is expected to IPO in late October, will be run by Schroders' head of equities Rory Bateman and head of UK and European private equity Tim Creed, who also co-manages the Schroder UK Public Private Trust.

Schroders plans to launch 'fresh equity' trust to bolster public and private companies

Schroders said the vehicle would utilise a proactive public and private equity investment strategy, which aims to provide long-term total returns.

The vehicle will charge a management fee of 60 basis points, with an additional performance fee on private investments.

Bateman said the trust offered investors "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to invest in the future of British business and produce substantial returns while making a positive impact".

"The companies that require funding are often too large to be the focus of government initiatives, but too small to have the necessary impact with banks or credit markets," he explained.

"The current level of UK government debt-driven support is unsustainable and as support comes to an end, we believe many high-quality UK growth businesses will require an injection of 'fresh' equity to grow and succeed through the pandemic and beyond."

Creed added: "At Schroders, we have a long heritage of investing in both UK public equity and UK private assets.

"In managing the Schroder British Opportunities trust, we will leverage our full public and private equity capabilities, capitalising on our investment trust expertise and our considerable experience of managing hybrid public and private equity strategies."

Tellworth's new investment trust for Marriage and Warren commences IPO

Schroders said the trust was being launched in response to the current challenging market conditions, noting that businesses will need funding now more than ever, after new restrictions were announced on Tuesday (22 September).

The trust will invest in high-quality small and mid-sized UK companies with sustainable business models that either require additional equity to maximise their growth potential or to return them to their previous growth trajectory.

It will use active engagement to promote a long-term focus on sustainability from investee companies by encouraging incorporation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals into their business planning, the adoption of best ESG practices and disciplined capital allocation.